GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $2.25

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

GRWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRWG

GrowGeneration Stock Down 8.6 %

GRWG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $5,934,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.