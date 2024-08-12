Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) CEO Sells $2,422,790.70 in Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

