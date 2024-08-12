Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.02.
GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
