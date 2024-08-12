Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lifted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 7.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $110,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,122. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

