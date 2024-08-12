Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

