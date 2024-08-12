Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

GILD stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 9,545,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

