General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 2,770,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.