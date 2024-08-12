Frax Share (FXS) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $150.76 million and $13.06 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,689,675 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

