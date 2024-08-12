Fermata Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

