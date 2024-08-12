FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 218,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The company has a market cap of $291.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. CWM LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

