Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Expensify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,488.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 123,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $178,664.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,939,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,926.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,488.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 226,960 shares of company stock valued at $326,906 and sold 654,193 shares valued at $1,091,004. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Up 36.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.