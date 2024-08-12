Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $191.68 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

