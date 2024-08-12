Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $61.70. 62,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,977. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

