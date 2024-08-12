Dream Unlimited (DRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of C$158.25 million during the quarter.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is -18.07%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

