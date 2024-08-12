Douglas J. Treff Sells 10,594 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $132.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9,649.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 47,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.09.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

