DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 12.8% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

