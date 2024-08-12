DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $20.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.4 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 952,408 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,033,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

