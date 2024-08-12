Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment
In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
