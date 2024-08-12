Dero Market Capitalization Tops $17.96 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $6,486.97 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,646.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.24 or 0.00570401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00255670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034352 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.