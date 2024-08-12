DAO Maker Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $79.12 million and $6.39 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,887,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

