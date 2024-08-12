CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $63.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.19.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,345,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

