Cronos (CRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.66 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $13.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00035336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.