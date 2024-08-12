Critical Survey: Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -24,633.91% -567.37% Sphere Entertainment 43.36% 8.11% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere Entertainment 0 7 1 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gamer Pakistan and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sphere Entertainment has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Sphere Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 488.66 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment $882.59 million 1.61 $502.77 million $10.89 3.69

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

