Critical Analysis: Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) versus Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Waldencast has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast $218.14 million 1.53 -$89.98 million N/A N/A Haleon $11.26 billion 3.98 $1.30 billion $0.30 32.70

This table compares Waldencast and Haleon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Haleon 9.71% 19.85% 9.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waldencast and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Haleon 0 1 4 0 2.80

Waldencast currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 164.60%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Haleon.

Summary

Haleon beats Waldencast on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.