Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.