Craig Hallum Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.27.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.7 %

ZG opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 57,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,584,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

