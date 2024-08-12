Cormark Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.78.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3497758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

