Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $73.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.49 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,016. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

