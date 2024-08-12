CIBC Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$106.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a moderate buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.06.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

IAG stock opened at C$99.23 on Thursday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$99.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.83.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,207. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.