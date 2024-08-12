CIBC Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

About Fiera Capital

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.01. The company has a market cap of C$659.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.