ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

