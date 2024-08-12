ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
