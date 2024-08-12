Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.41. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,319,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

