CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of CF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

