CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 1,554,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

