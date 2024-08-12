Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.5 %

Century Aluminum stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 2,078,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,289. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $1,470,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Century Aluminum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

