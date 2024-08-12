Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

