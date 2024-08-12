Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.79.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

