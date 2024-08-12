CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $24.08 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,826.90 or 0.97921244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03207925 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,417,510.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

