Carl Dambkowski Sells 7,335 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 189,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after buying an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

