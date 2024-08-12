Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT opened at C$118.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$119.78. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CJT has been the topic of several research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet

In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.