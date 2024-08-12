Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.
Cargojet Price Performance
CJT opened at C$118.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$119.78. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64.
Cargojet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet
In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
