Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,707 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,627. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.