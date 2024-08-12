Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $152.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $167.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.22.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average is $131.59. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

