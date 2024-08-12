BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

BRP stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in BRP by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

