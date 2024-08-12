Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price at $10.77

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $461,310.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

