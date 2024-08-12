Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $51.92

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

VTR stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,786,372 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

