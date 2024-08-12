Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $153.44

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.33. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

