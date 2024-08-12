Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWMN. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of BWMN opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $133,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $816,913. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

