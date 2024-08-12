Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of BE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 9,401,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,928. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80.
Insider Activity
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.