Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 9,401,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,928. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

