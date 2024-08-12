Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

