Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,288 shares of company stock worth $8,895,638. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.